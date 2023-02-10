Denison’s ‘Little Einstein’s’ are going to the championships

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Seven B. McDaniel Intermediate Schoolers are going to the championships, but not for sports.

They’re in a First Lego League that incorporates both math and science

“The Lego League theme of this year was energy,” said 5th grader, Luke Hall.

They call themselves the ‘Little Einstein’s’ and they worked together to come up with a solution on how to turn food waste into energy.

“So we thought biogas would be a big benefit to the energy industry,” Hall said.

Their innovation project is called ‘Biogen’, which decomposes organic matter, like leftovers.

“The organic matter grows bacteria and the bacteria breaks it down and turns it into a gas,” said 6th grader, Saleen Pinkerton.

Pinkerton explained how gas can then produce electricity, without the pollution.

The team is also judged in three other categories: robot games, robot design, and teamwork.

“Teamwork is always better than just going one at a time, if you work together you have a better chance of moving on or accomplishing something that means a lot to you,” Hall said.

And they work in pairs as their pre-programmed robots complete each task.

“I think honestly they’ve formed some bonds that will last forever,” said Lego League coach, Kimberly Blaquiere.

Next Saturday, the ‘Little Einstein’s’ will compete at the North Texas Championships against 40 other teams.

“Out of those 40 teams, 10 of those teams will get to go to state,” Blaquiere.

It’s just a matter of putting the pieces together and keeping things moving.

