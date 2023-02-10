Texoma Local
Man arrested for child pornography in Marietta

Law enforcement arrested a man on multiple charges involving child pornography Friday morning.
Law enforcement arrested a man on multiple charges involving child pornography Friday morning.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETA, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement arrested a man on multiple charges involving child pornography Friday morning.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Uriel Salas was taken into custody at his home in Marietta as part of an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children task force leading back to November.

Salas is charged with:

  • possession of child pornography
  • distribution of child pornography
  • violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Cumberledge said deputies with the Love County Sheriff’s Office along with Undersheriff Daniel as well as the Marietta Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served the search warrant.

