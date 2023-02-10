Oklahoma game warden saves injured bald eagle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An injured eagle is on the mend after it was rescued by an Oklahoma game warden.
Mcintosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland was called to a pasture near Checotah this week to rescue an injured bald eagle, according to a social media post.
The Department of Wildlife Conservation said when the warden arrived he found the eagle with an injury, but still quite lively. After a few minutes of attempting to catch the it the warden was able to wrap the eagle in a blanket and transport it to a vet for care.
The eagle is expected to make a full recovery.
