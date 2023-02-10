Oklahoma Highway Patrol issues 874 warnings during distracted driving awareness campaign

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the final numbers from its distracted driving awareness campaign from January.

The campaign was conducted from Jan. 15- 31, during this time 121 traffic citations were issued for inattentive driving and texting while driving, along with 874 warnings.

This was the eighth year for the two-week campaign which is conducted statewide in memory of Trooper Nicholas Dees.

Dees was killed by a distracted driver in 2015, who had sent close to 200 text messages while driving before hitting Dees and another trooper while they were working a crash.

Dees was 30 years old. He left behind a wife and two children.

