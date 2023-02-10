One Pill Kills: Grayson County leaders ring alarms as fentanyl cases skyrocket

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “There’s a problem,” said Brit Featherston, United States district attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. “There are lots of them out there, but this is a big one.”

The problem is fentanyl.

Just an hour south of Grayson County, the deadly affects of fentanyl shook the metroplex community of Carrollton when three teens died from an overdose.

“This is the new f-word ladies and gentlemen,” said Featherston.

But fentanyl doesn’t stop at county lines.

“Fentanyl is what outta scare every parent right now, every night,” said Featherston.

County and regional leaders met Thursday to talk about the problem in Texoma.

“It’s here throughout our community whether you’re in a gated subdivision or you live out on a ranch or a farm, it can affect you equally,” said Eduardo Chavez, special agent in charge at DEA Dallas.

A typical table sugar packet contains one thousand milligrams of sugar.

If it had fentanyl in it there would be enough doses to kill 500 people.

“The threat is real, so real that our school districts are now having Narcan on campus,” said Brett Smith, the Grayson County district attorney.

In Grayson County, the district attorney’s office said from 2021 to 2022, it went from seeing 3 to 4 fentanyl cases a year to 24.

“The 500 percent increase in fentanyl cases in Grayson County are just the cases we know of,” said Smith. “Those are the cases we discovered, ceased, and sent to the DPS lab, so God only knows how many other cases there are out there.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl can be laced in pills bought off the street, like Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Percocet.

But Texoma is in a unique location.

“Being on the state line with Oklahoma, there is that sort of additional concern,” said Chavez. “Not only with I-40 that cuts across Oklahoma City, you know, and then comes down, but then just with the different state laws with regard to marijuana, we have had so many occasions where individuals we asked them ‘where did you even begin trying to find these fake pills?’ and they start with one answer: ‘it’s the guy who gets me my weed.’”

If all it takes is one pill to kill, one conversation might save one life.

“This is too important to ignore,” said Chavez. “This is something that a conversation must be had even if you’re not really wanting to hear what the answers might be.”

