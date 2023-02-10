Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SAU-SOSU Men’s Hoops Highlights

SOSU-SAU Men's Hoops Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAU-SOSU Women’s Hoops Highlights

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month.
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Craig Duren, 55, was arrested for making terroristic threats
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
Jesse Paskiewicz was arrested in December for his role in a vehicle theft
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

Latest News

SOSU-SAU Women's Hoops Highlights
SAU-SOSU Women’s Hoops Highlights
Durant's Holmes signs with NAU
Durant’s Holmes signs with NAU
SOSU-SAU Women's Hoops Highlights
SOSU-SAU Women's Hoops Highlights
Durant's Holmes signs with NAU
Durant's Holmes signs with NAU