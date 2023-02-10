Savoy Elementary placed on brief lockdown

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Savoy Elementary was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning.

On a social media post the district said the lockdown was put in place out of extreme caution after a student made a report.

The campus went on lockdown at approximately 8:45 a.m.

According to the district, the Savoy Police Department immediately responded and checked the inside and outside of the facilities and a person was located, but it was determined they were not a threat to the students or campus.

The lockdown ended at 9:30 a.m.

