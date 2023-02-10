Texoma Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center said they are in crisis mode.

Thanks to the ice storm last week, there is a critical need for all blood types, especially O-positive blood.

The Texoma Center told News 12 that even its back up supplier in Dallas is without spare blood products, leaving the Texoma area vulnerable if there is a blood emergency.

“That’s why we’re in such an urgent need. We try to keep five to seven days of blood supply on the shelves but there’s not even a one day supply right now,” Texoma Regional Blood Center Tiara Jones said. “So right now, if there was an emergency we would have nothing.”

If you want to donate to the Texoma Blood Center, bring identification (ID) and a list of the medication you are currently taking.

The center is open from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

