Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday.

According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals.

Johnston County Undersheriff Christian Smith, and Deputy Ty Richeson were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshal’s for the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crime And Fugitive Task Force. Also, sworn in as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal was Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, for the FBI’s Safe Trails Task Force.

With Thursday’s swearing in, this now brings the total to five Special Deputy U.S. Marshal’s at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Today Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office. Marshal Pettingill... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.