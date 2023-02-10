Texoma Local
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction

The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
By KXII Staff and Kelby Archer
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.

The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill.

The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.

The old bridge is being used for southbound traffic. Eventually, the old bridge, completed in 1960, will be demolished with some sections preserved for a fish habitat.

The project should be completed by early summer.

