Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the lives of students.

‘The Fox’, a nickname she received years ago for always getting things done.

Johnson said once a student walks into her classroom; she becomes a part of a lifelong journey.

“I don’t take my kids to a certain point, I take them to the end of it, " said Mary Johnson,

“I stay with them until the foundation they have laid is completed. It takes more than nine months. It takes the rest of their life.”

She pushes each student to go to college, and shows them they have potential to change the world with their talents.

“And I’m just thankful because you don’t always find people who will do that with no expectation in return,” said former student Dr. Emisha Maytuby,

“And she’s done that, not only for me but my peers, and she’s still doing it you know gosh twenty something years later.”

In a single year Johnson was able to help admit 29 students into Langston University.

She also helped bring nursing programs to the city of Ardmore. Johnson is dedicated to making sure students have a proper education.

“She wants children, youth, and teens to be educated, and to be educated in the correct manner.”, said former student JaMia Cody

‘The Fox’ is excited to have served the city of Ardmore over the years, and that her secret to a successful 50 years in education is simple.

“I give what I have and that’s my love and my understanding, my caring,” said ‘The Fox’, “Don’t give up and please don’t give an excuse.”

Ms. Johnson will be recognized for her service February 11 at 5:30 at the HFV Community Center.

