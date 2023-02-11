Caddo receives state championship softball rings

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins received their state championship rings after winning the Class A fast pitch state title.

When it comes to winning in the biggest moments, look no further than the Caddo Lady Bruins softball team. They have beenwinning, and winning a lot. On Friday, the Lady Bruins celebrated their latest state title.

The team was honored with a big ring ceremony at the high school, celebrating their fast-pitch title in the fall. They also won state the year before, and the slow pitch title last Spring.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.