Caddo receives state championship softball rings
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins received their state championship rings after winning the Class A fast pitch state title.
When it comes to winning in the biggest moments, look no further than the Caddo Lady Bruins softball team. They have beenwinning, and winning a lot. On Friday, the Lady Bruins celebrated their latest state title.
The team was honored with a big ring ceremony at the high school, celebrating their fast-pitch title in the fall. They also won state the year before, and the slow pitch title last Spring.
