Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe.
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month.
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January
Andrew Yoss, 30, will not serve prison time after being charged with 12 counts of child porn...
Man charged with child porn will serve no prison time
Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations
Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US shoots down another 'high-altitude object'
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
State of emergency declared in Nevada over fuel pipelike leak