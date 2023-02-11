SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Members from the Freedom Riders visit Sherman High School.

Students and teachers gathered in the auditorium to hear testimonies from the people who were active in the civil rights movement.

Students came prepared with questions and opened the room to conversations about Jim Crow and racism in America.

The members shared their most memorable experiences that paved the way for future generations.

“I think the greatest accomplishment was to open the curtains to what was really going on behind the scenes. Although there had been legislation passed for desegregation, it was not really realistic because it was not enforced. and with the movement in 1961, it really was the pivot for a lot of things coming to fruition, " Freedom Rider, Kredelle Petway said.

The Freedom Riders will be in Sherman through the weekend, with a parade on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.