Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The Freedom Riders visit Sherman High School

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Members from the Freedom Riders visit Sherman High School.

Students and teachers gathered in the auditorium to hear testimonies from the people who were active in the civil rights movement.

Students came prepared with questions and opened the room to conversations about Jim Crow and racism in America.

The members shared their most memorable experiences that paved the way for future generations.

“I think the greatest accomplishment was to open the curtains to what was really going on behind the scenes. Although there had been legislation passed for desegregation, it was not really realistic because it was not enforced. and with the movement in 1961, it really was the pivot for a lot of things coming to fruition, " Freedom Rider, Kredelle Petway said.

The Freedom Riders will be in Sherman through the weekend, with a parade on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month.
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Andrew Yoss, 30, will not serve prison time after being charged with 12 counts of child porn...
Man charged with child porn will serve no prison time
Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering...
Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest
A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe.
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Sherman Town Center
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close

Latest News

Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the...
Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching
Freedom Riders visit Sherman High school
Freedom riders
Active shooter training
Sherman first responders attend active shooter training
Active shooter training
Active shooter training