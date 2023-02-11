Texoma Local
Sherman first responders attend active shooter training

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s police, fire and school police department are training to be better prepared for emergency events like active shooter situations.

“So, this type of training allows us to, one, make sure our officers are experienced in dealing with an active attack situation, but then also know what comes after that once that situation is resolved, and then how to get people out, and then to make sure that we’re communicating with the fire staff and we’re working with them. because, again, this is an integrated response. it’s not just the officers,” Lt. Jeremy Cox said.

Sherman’s Fire Captain, Bryan Adams says the biggest part is getting everybody on the same page because he says, the number one issue in these situations, is a lack of communication.

“You have a PD, you have dispatch, and you have fire, and with fire comes the EMS side. Also, being in an active shooter situation, you’ll need the PD there to secure the scene and then have EMS there to apply the different skills that they have at their disposal to get everybody out,” Captain Adams said.

Running drills, perfecting EMT procedures, these are the skills critical to saving lives.

“We want to make sure that our community knows is that the public safety side of the City of Sherman is working very hard to make sure that should this ever happen, that our members, it’s not the first time they’ve seen it, and so they will be able to respond more effectively and quickly because in this type of event, time is not on our side,” Lt. Cox said, and response times, statistics show, make all the difference.

