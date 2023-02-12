Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionery factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren’t trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” the representative said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
An injured eagle is on the mend after being rescued by an Oklahoma game warden.
Oklahoma game warden saves injured bald eagle
Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month.
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Latest News

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble