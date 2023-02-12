Chilly Tonight, Big Winds by Monday Night

No matter which Championship NFL team makes more noise on the football field in Arizona this evening, our Texoma weather is looking clear, quiet, and chilly tonight with light southerly winds around 5 mph.

Monday features lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds thicken Monday night and the wind speeds ramp up quickly, we’re talking gusts that may top 40 mph Monday night and into Tuesday!

Along with the wind comes a high chance of rain and non-severe thunderstorms beginning Monday night and reaching their peak Tuesday morning as an upper wave passes. Tuesday afternoon will probably be dry but continuing very windy.

A second upper wave passes on Wednesday and the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of our region in a zone for “slight risk” of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon/evening just ahead of a cold front. A few intense storms are possible, they look most likely east of Highway75 where sufficient moisture will be in place. Of course, this could change either way, we’ll watch it closely.

A cold front passes Wednesday night with colder and drier weather returning for late week.

And by the way, The Super Bowl is on KXII-FOX beginning at 5:30 p.m. if you’re hoping to watch it for free!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.