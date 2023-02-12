McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer

MCCURTAIN, Okla. (KXII) -An escaped inmate is now back in custody Saturday.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Levi Clowers escaped during a medical transfer.

The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.

And after almost 12 hours of being on the run, he is finally back in custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies were involved, including Idabel Police and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.

Additional criminal charges will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

