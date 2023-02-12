Texoma Local
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month

Parents of children at the day care are outraged at the racially-offensive incident. (WSVN, COURTNEY POLITIS, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida day care is under fire from several upset parents after a teacher trying to celebrate Black History Month had her young children wear blackface.

Courtney Politis received photos of children with their faces painted black last Friday from another parent. That parent said the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day care in Miami. It was reportedly an attempt to celebrate Black History Month.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, all the children in the class painted with blackface,’” said Politis, who is Black. “I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real. This can’t be real.’”

Politis says her children stayed home that day, but the other kids dressed up to represent different professions. A photo shows two children, who appear to be dressed as a construction worker and a police officer, with both of their faces painted black.

“Then, of course, the anger and disbelief and the heartbreak that comes from all of this. I immediately texted the owner. I’m like, ‘This is racist,’” Politis said.

The director of the day care sent a message to parents the day of the incident, saying, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience.”

On Monday, the director let the parents know that she met with teachers and staff and went over several ethical and multicultural education points. She closed with an apology and wrote, “You may rest assured this will never happen again.”

Politis has pulled her kids from the day care. She says she simply doesn’t feel comfortable sending them back, knowing someone at the facility thought this was an appropriate way to celebrate Black history.

“The kids [have] been violated, and they don’t even know it,” Politis said. “Just blackface – I mean, we’ve done more to society than just being Black. It’s blatant and pure ignorance, where you just did it on purpose and you’re playing stupid, in my opinion.”

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

