Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man came toward the officers, one of whom deployed a Taser and the other shot the man, who died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers, whose names haven’t been released, were unhurt. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
An injured eagle is on the mend after being rescued by an Oklahoma game warden.
Oklahoma game warden saves injured bald eagle

Latest News

The earthquake death toll in Syria continues to rise.
Syrian city devastated by quake
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
FILE - Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub