Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle

Pushmataha Co., Okla. (KXII) -After a quick pursuit by Antlers Police and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob German is now in custody.

German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police vehicle and injuring the officer.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks, German has multiple warrants out of the Choctaw Nation.

German has been on the run since January 28 after fleeing from Choctaw County Deputies.

