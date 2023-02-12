Splendid Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday will be another warmer and sunnier day in Texoma. Leftover moisture from last week’s rain will cause some morning fog in some parts of Texoma. All fog will be gone by 10am and temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s. Some parts of Texoma will even see highs in the low 60s! These warmer temperatures will be caused by an increase in southerly wind flow in the afternoon hours. Either way, should be a pleasant February day.

Once Texoma starts the work week, it’s multiple rounds of rain heading our way. The first round begins Monday evening around sundown and continues through the overnight well into Tuesday afternoon. Skies will clear up Tuesday evening but will be replaced with very strong winds gusting up to 30mph from the southwest.

This will then set the stage for more warming on Wednesday ahead of a very strong cold front that will bring another round of rain. As of right now, there is a slight chance of severe storms Wednesday night due to the cold front. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer to Wednesday. Either way, temperatures will go from the upper 60s on Wednesday to the mid 40s on Thursday.

Then it’s cold and dry going into President’s Day weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.