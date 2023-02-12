Texoma prepares for Super Bowl LVII

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This year’s Super Bowl lineup is representing both sides of the Red River on the field Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are kicking off the big game with players previously from both Texas and Oklahoma universities.

Notably, Patrick Mahomes played at Texas Tech University and Jalen Hurts played at the University of Oklahoma.

Owner of 1880 Ice House, Bill Kennedy, said the Super Bowl is perfect.

“It’s the time where the country comes together and focuses on one thing, so that’s really what it

is and everyone loves football,” Kennedy said.

Local businesses like 1880 Ice House geared up to host watch parties today for the community. Kennedy said they expect a full crowd tonight as they unveil a brand new menu for the big game.

“Super Bowl Sunday is great and it’s really great in historic downtown here because there’s so much happening. You know we have so many new Businesses so it’s really a great day for the community,” Kennedy said.

Fans across the community got ready to root for their teams.

“Chiefs baby,” Jarrett Tucker said, “Because I hate the Eagles and Patty Mahomes is a good Texas boy so I’m excited to see him win.”

“Chiefs of course,” Michael Welch said, “Long time chiefs fan, grew up in Kansas City until I was 19.”

While I was out talking to the community about who they are rooting for I was not able to find any Eagles fans. However, their fans were quick to swoop in on Facebook to show their support for the team.

On a KXII Facebook post, we asked the community who they were rooting for. We received 14 votes for the Eagles and 41 for the Chiefs prior to kick-off.

There is one more person who is bringing both teams together on Sunday.

“I’m a big fan of Rhianna so I’m excited she’s doing the halftime show,” Tucker said.

Fans are excited that she is no longer stopping the music after six years.

