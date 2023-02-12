Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A Friday crash in Trenton, sends two to the hospital with serious injuries.

On state Highway 121, Trenton Fire responded to a two vehicle crash with one entrapment.

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.

The SUV driver was successfully extricated.

However, both the driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital with neck and back pain.

According to Trenton Fire, the truck driver was assessed and released from the scene.

