Two men struck by vehicle in Locust

LOCUST, Texas (KXII) -Two Locust men are in the hospital after been struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to the Locust Volunteer Fire Department, the two men were clearing a ditch outside of their home off of Cook’s Corner Road when a vehicle veered off the roadway and struck both men.

The fire department says one was flown by air for medical attention and the other and taken by ambulance to TMC.

It’s unclear what led the driver to veer off the road.

