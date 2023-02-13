Absentee ballot request deadline for March 7th election approaches

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching.

According to a press release, applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal or in person at the County Election Board.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 580-924-3228 or BryanCounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Bryan County Election Board is located at 405 W. Evergreen St., Ste A-2, Durant, Ok and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

