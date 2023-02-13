Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison Public Library receives state recognition for 9th year in a row

The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from...
The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.

This is the 9th year in a row the library has been awarded this honor. To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the applicant must exhibit excellence in each of these ten categories:

  • Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.
  • Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers
  • Collaborative efforts with community organizations
  • Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services
  • Literacy support for all ages (including summer reading programs)
  • Support for digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and online library services
  • Support for workforce development
  • Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families
  • Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels
  • Any other initiatives that speak to library excellence

”It doesn’t matter to us if you’re rich or poor, or where you’re from, we offer the same kind of service to everybody,” Denison’s Director of Library Greg Mitchell said. Literacy for example is a big thing. The real building block, the foundation for education. We believe in this kind of philosophy of life long learning.

Of the 542 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022, according to a press release from the City of Denison.

The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from...
The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.(City of Denison, Denison Public Library)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.
McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday

Latest News

This Valentine’s day is election day again for many in the sooner state with special, local,...
Polls open on Valentine’s Day for special elections in Oklahoma
A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County
How Texoma is preparing for Super Bowl LVII
Texoma prepares for Super Bowl LVII
How Texoma is preparing for Super Bowl LVII
How Texoma is preparing for Super Bowl LVII