Federal jury convicts Ada man of brutally assaulting 72-year-old woman

A federal jury convicted Elga Eugene Harper, 40, Thursday for holding a 72-year-old woman captive in her own home and brutally assaulting her, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - A federal jury convicted a formal Ada man Thursday for holding a 72-year-old woman captive in her own home and brutally assaulting her, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Elga Eugene Harper, 40, was found guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country; aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

“Elga Harper is a violent sexual predator who beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “At trial, the victim testified and faced her attacker. It is never easy for victims to relive the details of their assault, and I always admire the courage and strength it takes to do so. This week, a federal jury heard her story, reviewed the evidence, and delivered justice for this victim.”

Harper, a transient, had previously performed work at the victim’s home, and the two had numerous conversations about philosophy and her work in counseling, according to the attorney’s office. At one point, the woman told Harper she no longer needed his assistance and paid him in full for his services.

According to the attorney’s office, on May 4, 2022, several months after their last meeting, Harper returned unexpectedly to the victim’s home and approached her asking for work or counseling services. The woman declined then Harper asked to use the bathroom in her home. She agreed. When Harper did not exit the bathroom, the victim walked toward the back of the home and saw Harper standing naked in her room. He immediately attacked the victim.

During the next four-hours, Harper violently physically and sexually assaulted the victim and refused to call 911 when she pleaded for him to do so, according to the attorney’s office. He further ransacked her home in search of her car title, took her car keys, and told the victim to “shut up” when she prayed aloud. When he finally fled from her home at approximately 6 p.m., the victim called 911, reporting the assault and that Harper was responsible.

According to the attorney’s office, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim gravely injured, and she again identified her attacker as Harper. The victim was transported to the hospital. She suffered extensive injuries to her face, head, neck, arms, hands, and legs and continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

Harper was located and taken into custody on May 10, 2022.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chantelle D. Dial and Melody N. Nelson are prosecuting the case.

