Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tran, My Hoang, 10/19/1974 of Austin, DWI 3rd or More

Richardson, Kerry Richard, 09/24/1962 of Plano, Poss CS ‐ Oxycodone

Richardson, Sonya Lakishia, 06/24/1977 of Frisco, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh

Truett, Jerry Eugene Jr, 09/06/1984 of Sherman, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Whitetto, Ryan Abel, 02/28/2005 of Gainesville, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm

Maldonado, Natalie, 02/21/1979 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Hinder Apprehension or Prosection Known Felon

Calderon, Lazaro Mendez, 07/14/1990 of Dallas, Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card =>10<50

Winner, Kobi James, 09/16/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon WFZ; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm

Jimenez, Julio Cesar, 01/01/1993 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

McGuffin, Harold Lee Jr, 10/06/1984 of Denison, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

McGuffin, Harold Lee Jr, 10/06/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Paskiewicz, Jesse J, 07/18/1985 of Van Alstyne, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Guest, Diane Mercedes, 08/08/1990 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Hagen, Michael Lee, 05/31/1990 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation

Andaverde, Jose Manuel, 02/11/1956 of Gordonville, Agg Assault w/DW

Thompson, Douglas James Dimitric, 05/19/1998 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Thompson, Douglas James Dimitric, 05/19/1998 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Craine, Xavier, 01/10/1994 of Whitewright, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual

Harris, Dusty Jo, 08/31/1980 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Jeffers, Robert Dean, 12/29/1968 of Cleveland, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Prater, Noah Ryan, 03/11/1997 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW Cause SBI ‐ Family/House; Ct. 2 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW

Cobos, Adan, 12/15/1970 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 DWI 3rd or More; Ct. 2 DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Crone, Carl Robert, 08/05/1972 of Whitewright, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Quinones, Daniela, 11/13/2000 of Denison Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 3 Assault Peace Officer

Hawthorne, Branson Cheyenne, 10/22/1995 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Phillips, Kelly Gaynell, 05/13/1996 of Richardson, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10

Whitley, David Wayne, 07/19/1975 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Williams, Michael Keith, 12/28/1992 of Sachee, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Ortiz, Jason Manuel, 10/15/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Blanton, Valanca Elizabeth, 08/15/1995 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Thurlo, Guy Allen, 09/12/1956 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Hale, Kristen Nichole, 12/21/1990 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Tumey, Hagan Lee, 07/25/1980 of Ft Worth, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Smith, Kenneth Eugene, 09/09/1973 of Greenville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Smith, Dakota Eugene, 11/17/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Harvey, Blake Hunter, 12/13/1998 of Quinlan, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Johnston, Shande Don, 04/25/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Salazar, Rey Cortez, 08/29/1979 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Wood, Tish Lowry, 07/27/1954 of Denison, Obstruction or Retaliation

Gott, Delia Kay, 12/23/1998 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Daniels, Leah Marlene, 07/13/1970 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair

Elder, Christopher Leeman, 05/18/1986 of Denison, Ct. 1 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Shumate, Jacob Elliott, 09/12/1984 of Lakeside, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K

Strickland, Marynzie Alexis Beth, 04/29/1991 of Lakeside, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K

Winner, Kobi James, 09/16/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Sanchez, Antonio, 01/17/1994 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Bush, Meosha Sierra, 10/29/1997 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Bush, Meosha Sierra, 10/29/1997 of Sherman, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Hanson, Reba Beth Allison, 06/26/1989 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.
McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer

Latest News

A federal jury convicted Elga Eugene Harper, 40, Thursday for holding a 72-year-old woman...
Federal jury convicts Ada man of brutally assaulting 72-year-old woman
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is Monday, Feb. 20
Absentee ballot request deadline for March 7th election approaches
The Denison Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from...
Denison Public Library receives state recognition for 9th year in a row
This Valentine’s day is election day again for many in the sooner state with special, local,...
Polls open on Valentine’s Day for special elections in Oklahoma