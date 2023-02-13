Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Tran, My Hoang, 10/19/1974 of Austin, DWI 3rd or More

Richardson, Kerry Richard, 09/24/1962 of Plano, Poss CS ‐ Oxycodone

Richardson, Sonya Lakishia, 06/24/1977 of Frisco, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh

Truett, Jerry Eugene Jr, 09/06/1984 of Sherman, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Whitetto, Ryan Abel, 02/28/2005 of Gainesville, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Theft of Firearm

Maldonado, Natalie, 02/21/1979 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Hinder Apprehension or Prosection Known Felon

Calderon, Lazaro Mendez, 07/14/1990 of Dallas, Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card =>10<50

Winner, Kobi James, 09/16/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon WFZ; Ct. 5 Theft of Firearm

Jimenez, Julio Cesar, 01/01/1993 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

McGuffin, Harold Lee Jr, 10/06/1984 of Denison, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

McGuffin, Harold Lee Jr, 10/06/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Paskiewicz, Jesse J, 07/18/1985 of Van Alstyne, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Guest, Diane Mercedes, 08/08/1990 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500 < $30k

Hagen, Michael Lee, 05/31/1990 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 3 Obstruction or Retaliation

Andaverde, Jose Manuel, 02/11/1956 of Gordonville, Agg Assault w/DW

Thompson, Douglas James Dimitric, 05/19/1998 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Thompson, Douglas James Dimitric, 05/19/1998 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Craine, Xavier, 01/10/1994 of Whitewright, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual

Harris, Dusty Jo, 08/31/1980 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Jeffers, Robert Dean, 12/29/1968 of Cleveland, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Prater, Noah Ryan, 03/11/1997 of McKinney, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW Cause SBI ‐ Family/House; Ct. 2 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW

Cobos, Adan, 12/15/1970 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 DWI 3rd or More; Ct. 2 DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Crone, Carl Robert, 08/05/1972 of Whitewright, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Quinones, Daniela, 11/13/2000 of Denison Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 3 Assault Peace Officer

Hawthorne, Branson Cheyenne, 10/22/1995 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Phillips, Kelly Gaynell, 05/13/1996 of Richardson, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10

Whitley, David Wayne, 07/19/1975 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Williams, Michael Keith, 12/28/1992 of Sachee, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Ortiz, Jason Manuel, 10/15/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Blanton, Valanca Elizabeth, 08/15/1995 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Thurlo, Guy Allen, 09/12/1956 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Hale, Kristen Nichole, 12/21/1990 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Tumey, Hagan Lee, 07/25/1980 of Ft Worth, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Smith, Kenneth Eugene, 09/09/1973 of Greenville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Smith, Dakota Eugene, 11/17/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Harvey, Blake Hunter, 12/13/1998 of Quinlan, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Johnston, Shande Don, 04/25/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Salazar, Rey Cortez, 08/29/1979 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Wood, Tish Lowry, 07/27/1954 of Denison, Obstruction or Retaliation

Gott, Delia Kay, 12/23/1998 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Daniels, Leah Marlene, 07/13/1970 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair

Elder, Christopher Leeman, 05/18/1986 of Denison, Ct. 1 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Shumate, Jacob Elliott, 09/12/1984 of Lakeside, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K

Strickland, Marynzie Alexis Beth, 04/29/1991 of Lakeside, Theft Mater Alum/Brnz/Cppr/Brss<20K

Winner, Kobi James, 09/16/2002 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Sanchez, Antonio, 01/17/1994 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Bush, Meosha Sierra, 10/29/1997 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Bush, Meosha Sierra, 10/29/1997 of Sherman, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Hanson, Reba Beth Allison, 06/26/1989 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.