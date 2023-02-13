Polls open on Valentine’s Day for special elections in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - This Valentine’s day is election day again for many in the sooner state with special, local, and school elections.

In Ardmore the GAPS sales tax is up for renewal, this existing sales tax provides additional funding for both economic development as well as city services like water, streets, police, and fire.

Marshall county voters will choose a new district two commissioner. A spot that opened up when Josh Cantrell was elected to the Oklahoma house.

Taxpayers in the Milburn, Latta, and Velma Alma school districts will decide on school bond measures.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

