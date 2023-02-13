Texoma Local
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Cher K. Yang, 65, of Boswell, was traveling northbound on North 4010 Road, when she left the road, and struck a mailbox and a tree.

A passenger in Cher’s pickup truck, Senphinie Yang, 63, of Boswell, was flown to Baylor, Scott and White with head and internal injuries. Cher was transported to Atoka County Medical Center.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to inattentive driving.

Cher and Senphinie were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

