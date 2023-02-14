Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of Tennessee high school student

The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her...
The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her lower back.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson, Stephanie Douglas and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a high school student in Tennessee on Feb. 10, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was in a car with three friends traveling from a Haywood High School basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee, at around 10 p.m. when someone from another vehicle started shooting at them, investigators said.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim of the fatal shooting, identified as 17-year-old Christine Michael, was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her lower back.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old passenger in the same car had a minor shrapnel injury.

On Feb. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., investigators and deputies from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Kevion Davis in Brownsville in connection to Michael’s shooting.

Davis was booked at the Haywood County jail without bond on first-degree murder charges.

On the same day at 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. Officials said he will also be held in detention without bond by juvenile court officials for first-degree murder.

Additional charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder will be sought on each suspect, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County
Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
Denison kicks off bi-annual amnesty program
The demolition process should be done by spring, “we have two or three parties we’re working on...
Former JM Plant in Denison on the market as demolition wraps up

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate...
Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose