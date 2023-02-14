Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
Denison kicks off bi-annual amnesty program
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday

Latest News

The Chicks will stop in 37 cities across Europe and North America, including 21 stops in the...
The Chicks announce 2023 world tour
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Earthquake deaths worst in Turkey’s modern history, leader says
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Man who used stun gun on cop in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
LIVE: Biden remarks to National Association of Counties
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing