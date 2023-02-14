Texoma Local
Ardmore woman arrested after fleeing scene of crash, police say

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the scene.(Texas DPS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An Ardmore woman was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that left two people injured.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Rhonda Lucas, 57, was driving south of Cooks Corner Rd when she veered off the road and hit two pedestrians.

Lucas failed to stop and render aid and left the scene.

DPS said a citizen followed Lucas until law enforcement caught up with her. Lucas was arrested, booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with two counts of failing to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The pedestrians were Robert Newman, 59, and John Jarchow, 63. Newman was flown to Baylor Scott & White in McKinney with serious injuries and Jarchow was taken to TMC in Denison with serious injuries.

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available.

