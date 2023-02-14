Texoma Local
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A house fire in Bonham over the weekend, left one man deceased just after midnight on Sunday.

Former volunteer fire fighter, Danny Kiser heard a startling noise.

“I’m lying in bed, watching tv, and I hear my daughter holler from the back bedroom. I hear her screaming. I heard a sense of fear in her voice, and I got up and I heard her say the neighbor’s house is on fire,” Bonham resident, Danny Kiser said.

After calling 911, Kiser went to see if anyone was inside of the home on West Ninth Street.

As he made his way to the back of the house, he made a discovery.

“I noticed the back windows were busted out, and so I poked my head in there and I screamed, and I hollered. and the heat was just so unbearable that I couldn’t stay there very long. I made my way back around front. I tried to extinguish the front of the house with my fire extinguishers and the fire was so large that my little fire extinguisher didn’t stand a chance against it at that time,” Kiser said.

While waiting for first responders to arrive, Kiser assessed the fire.

“My first initial thought was somebody was outside smoking or something caught on fire on the porch. but that was just because of the location,” Kiser said.

Family identified the man who died in the fire as 56-year-old Steven Standlee.

The Bonham Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Mr. Standlee is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

The family appreciates all that the first responders did.

