Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County
Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
Denison kicks off bi-annual amnesty program
The demolition process should be done by spring, “we have two or three parties we’re working on...
Former JM Plant in Denison on the market as demolition wraps up

Latest News

Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
Rev. Stanley Francis Rother - American Roman Catholic priest from Oklahoma who served and was...
$50M shrine to honor slain priest, first US Catholic martyr
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State