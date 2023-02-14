Former JM Plant in Denison on the market as demolition wraps up

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The former Johns Manville plant off of US 75 is practically rubble.

“Everything has been knocked down,” said Denison Development Alliance (DDA) President Tony Kaai.

Back in January of 2022, remediation started and the process has been lengthy as the property contained asbestos, a natural mineral that can cause cancer when airborne.

“It’s probably four times longer than it would have been just a regular building that didn’t have asbestos in it,” Kaai said and each wall had to be removed by hand.

“The buildings were covered with asbestos containing material, it was a concrete sheeting. So in our demolition with the state, it’s required to remove all those sheets by hand, stack them, wrap them in plastic, and then move them to a certified dump.”

A few months later demolition began on 40 acres of the property, “the total acreage is 400 acres, 200 acres of that is in a flood plain so that leaves us about 200 that we can develop.”

The property is being readied to serve the area as an industrial park. Now it’s a matter of finding the right buyer to develop it.

“We’ve already started marketing the property, even though we don’t have it ready to go.”

The demolition process should be done by spring, “we have two or three parties we’re working on to try to bring them here to be a developer there.”

The total cost of the demolition is 4.5 million dollars.

All that’s left on the site is steel frames and old equipment.

News 12 will keep you posted on any progress.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.