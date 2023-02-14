Texoma Local
It’s your chance to reduce your fine, while donating to a cause

Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you have an outstanding fine with the City of Denison now is a good time to pay off those tickets.

The bi-annual amnesty program kicked off Monday, so people with a Class C misdemeanor, like a speeding ticket, can bring in non-perishable items in exchange for a reduction of their fine.

“Last time we ran this program, which was October of 2022, we had almost 130 warrants cleared,” Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager said. “Then we ended up donating over 620 cans.”

Donations will be accepted until March 3 at Denison’s City Hall, at the municipal court window, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The non-perishable goods will go to the St. Luke’s pantry.

