Local flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day after dealing with inflation and ice storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roses are red, violets are blue, and on Valentine’s, there’s nothing quite like a flower to say ‘I love you.’

“They can buy a single rose, and it means as much to their wife as if it was a dozen,” said Judy Holder, owner of Judy’s Flower Shoppe.

With Valentine’s week in full swing, orders for flowers are stacking up.

“This is one of the biggest holidays for us,” said Shannon Steele, shop manager at Wayside Florists. “This our Christmas.”

“Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the two busiest holidays,” said Holder.

Holder said her store saw a 25 percent increase in orders this year.

“Valentine’s Day started a little bit earlier this year,” said Holder. “We have had more people order early than I ever have.”

As orders grow by the minute, shop owners are still trying to catch up from the recent ice storm that temporarily put the delivery of flowers on freeze.

“They got stalled out in Dallas where the storm was there, so that did slow things down a bit, and with us all missing several days, we’ve tried to make up for it,” said Steele.

It’s not just the amount of people buying flowers that is increasing.

Florist Shannon Steele said the cost is too.

“The growers had to go up significantly because of the price of, I guess, the fertilizer and everything else, cost expenses, and so that trickled on down to us.”

Inflation rose last year, bringing a few thorns with it, hurting both small business owners and customers.

“We’ve had to adjust our pricing downwards somewhat,” said Holder. “We just take a little bit of a loss. That’s all. I just want everybody to be able to have something whether it’s their price range or not. It’s not fair, and it’s not their fault, and it’s not our fault, but we just try to take care of our customers.”

Getting flowers off the shelves and into the hands of their customers is their way of helping love grow this Valentine’s.

