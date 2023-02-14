Oklahoma schools with bonds on election ballot

Okla. (KXII) - Several local schools have bonds on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, specifically Latta, Milburn and Velma Alma Public Schools.

If the bond at Latta Public Schools passes, taxpayers won’t actually see a difference in how much they pay.

According to Superintendent Scott Morgan, that’s because of how much the town has grown.

“This is truly a no tax increase bond,” Morgan said. “In the past few years in our district, in between bond cycles we’ve had enough local growth in our ad valorem that we’re able to pass this and get this done without any increase in local taxes.”

Morgan said the district looked at how much money they could reasonably expect to get from taxes without increasing the tax impact, and figured out what they could buy with that much money that would most benefit the students, and decided on activity buses.

“They can truly be dedicated to that,” Morgan said. “It’s going to allow our students to travel to those activities in a better way. As a byproduct of that, also alleviate a lot of the wear and tear on our route busses.”

At Velma Alma Public Schools, the district hopes to pass a $660,000 bond, so that Comet students can get new air conditioning units.

In Milburn’s school district, an $850,000 bond is up for election that would build a new early childhood center on the same campus as the rest of the district.

The superintendent said this building would also function as a saferoom for up to 150 students during severe weather.

The tax impact for Milburn residents would be 6%.

Morgan said he’s answered some questions from Latta voters and said people seem for it.

“We’re really blessed here at Latta in the sense that we have a community that really supports our kids,” Morgan said. “A lot of people have the attitude that if this supports our kids then we’re all for it.”

Election day for Latta, Velma Alma and Milburn schools is on Tuesday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.