Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma schools with bonds on election ballot

Several local schools have bonds on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, specifically Latta, Milburn and Velma Alma Public Schools.
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - Several local schools have bonds on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, specifically Latta, Milburn and Velma Alma Public Schools.

If the bond at Latta Public Schools passes, taxpayers won’t actually see a difference in how much they pay.

According to Superintendent Scott Morgan, that’s because of how much the town has grown.

“This is truly a no tax increase bond,” Morgan said. “In the past few years in our district, in between bond cycles we’ve had enough local growth in our ad valorem that we’re able to pass this and get this done without any increase in local taxes.”

Morgan said the district looked at how much money they could reasonably expect to get from taxes without increasing the tax impact, and figured out what they could buy with that much money that would most benefit the students, and decided on activity buses.

“They can truly be dedicated to that,” Morgan said. “It’s going to allow our students to travel to those activities in a better way. As a byproduct of that, also alleviate a lot of the wear and tear on our route busses.”

At Velma Alma Public Schools, the district hopes to pass a $660,000 bond, so that Comet students can get new air conditioning units.

In Milburn’s school district, an $850,000 bond is up for election that would build a new early childhood center on the same campus as the rest of the district.

The superintendent said this building would also function as a saferoom for up to 150 students during severe weather.

The tax impact for Milburn residents would be 6%.

Morgan said he’s answered some questions from Latta voters and said people seem for it.

“We’re really blessed here at Latta in the sense that we have a community that really supports our kids,” Morgan said. “A lot of people have the attitude that if this supports our kids then we’re all for it.”

Election day for Latta, Velma Alma and Milburn schools is on Tuesday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.
McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer

Latest News

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after fleeing scene of crash, police say
Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston
Bonham Police Chief announces retirement
Roses are red, violets are blue, and on Valentine’s, there’s nothing quite like a flower to say...
Local flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day after dealing with inflation and ice storm
Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
It’s your chance to reduce your fine, while donating to a cause