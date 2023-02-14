Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Three people from Ardmore were arrested for the stabbing death of a woman in Northern Oklahoma.

Police said Stacy Walton’s body was found on Jan. 29 in an apartment in Billings.

According to court documents, Hollie Parker, her son Jess Bishop, and Jess’s girlfriend Emory Wood Blanton, are tied to a string of burglaries in the area.

Witnesses allegedly told police Parker, Bishop and Blanton were seen at Walton’s home before she was found stabbed to death.

Investigators state the trio was going to confront Walton over “bad drugs.”

They allegedly fled back to Ardmore, where they were arrested a few days later.

After his arrest, Bishop reportedly led officers to an area where he had dumped and burned a hoodie and a bowie knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Parker, Bishop and Blanton were charged in Noble County with first degree murder and conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.