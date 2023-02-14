Sherman Alum inspires youth after tragic accident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An inspiring man from Sherman who had a life-changing injury in 1995, is now back where it all started to speak to students about perseverance.

“Turning tragedy into triumph,” said Sherman Alum and Motivational Speaker, Trenell Walker.

Walker was immediately paralyzed neck down after an accidental tackle from his teammate mid-game.

“Going from a 14-year-old, star athlete, living out my dreams, playing varsity football as a freshman.”

Walker said he was embarrassed to go in public again, let alone graduate high school, “learning that as long as you have faith, family, and the power to persevere, all things are possible.”

Not only did he persevere and receive his high school diploma but he went on to graduate from the University of North Texas with a Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling.

“Believe in yourself and recognize you are powerful beyond measure,” Walker said.

On Tuesday he made a special visit at Sherman Middle School to share that same message.

“He planted a lot of seeds for our kids, he shared his testimony, his story about just getting through adversity and how to think about it and how to process you know the hard parts of it and to be able to turn around and do something good with is, I think is very impactful for our kids,” Scott Johnston, Sherman Middle School Principal said.

Walker said it’s just a way for him to give back to his community, “because I wouldn’t be the person I am today, without the genuine care of so many people in the community.”

