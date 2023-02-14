Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman Alum inspires youth after tragic accident

“Believe in yourself and recognize you are powerful beyond measure."
“Believe in yourself and recognize you are powerful beyond measure."(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An inspiring man from Sherman who had a life-changing injury in 1995, is now back where it all started to speak to students about perseverance.

“Turning tragedy into triumph,” said Sherman Alum and Motivational Speaker, Trenell Walker.

Walker was immediately paralyzed neck down after an accidental tackle from his teammate mid-game.

“Going from a 14-year-old, star athlete, living out my dreams, playing varsity football as a freshman.”

Walker said he was embarrassed to go in public again, let alone graduate high school, “learning that as long as you have faith, family, and the power to persevere, all things are possible.”

Not only did he persevere and receive his high school diploma but he went on to graduate from the University of North Texas with a Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling.

“Believe in yourself and recognize you are powerful beyond measure,” Walker said.

On Tuesday he made a special visit at Sherman Middle School to share that same message.

“He planted a lot of seeds for our kids, he shared his testimony, his story about just getting through adversity and how to think about it and how to process you know the hard parts of it and to be able to turn around and do something good with is, I think is very impactful for our kids,” Scott Johnston, Sherman Middle School Principal said.

Walker said it’s just a way for him to give back to his community, “because I wouldn’t be the person I am today, without the genuine care of so many people in the community.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
A woman was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle crash in Boswell Sunday.
Woman flown to hospital after crash in Choctaw County
Ten cans of food will deduct $50 from the fine and 20 cans will remove $100.
Denison kicks off bi-annual amnesty program
The demolition process should be done by spring, “we have two or three parties we’re working on...
Former JM Plant in Denison on the market as demolition wraps up

Latest News

Rev. Stanley Francis Rother - American Roman Catholic priest from Oklahoma who served and was...
$50M shrine to honor slain priest, first US Catholic martyr
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is receiving an increase in reports of scams...
HHSC warns Texans about scammers targeting Lone Star Cards
Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Longtime Ardmore residents Dr. James and Regina Turrentine have pledged $500,000 to the...
Retired Ardmore physician and family donate $500K to OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine