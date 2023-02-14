Tom Bean fills vacancies after two city boards resign in one month

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - In January, two Tom Bean city boards resigned in a short amount of time. The two boards were the Planning and Zoning board, as well as the Type A Community Development Board.

In Monday’s city council meeting, tensions rose as the resignations were brought up. During the meeting, applicants were voted on for both boards.

Mayor Daniel Harrison said three vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Board were filled Monday night.

“Tom Bean is going to continue to move forward,” Harrison said.

When asked why the board members resigned, Mayor Harrison did not offer an answer. Mayor Pro-Tem, Dawson Nitcholas did.

“I feel like it was a big lack of understanding,” Nitcholas said. “We had several members who had a hard time getting them to come to meetings. I can understand why there would be a difference of opinion.”

Sharry Howard was the mayor of Tom Bean for 12 years, up until two years ago. She said the Type A resignations were more than misunderstandings.

“The Type A felt like they were bullied by Type B members because they wouldn’t go along with a project and fund it,” Howard said.

Type-B members sit on the Economic Development Board, none of whom resigned. She also provided an explanation for the unexpected vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Board.

“The planning and zoning board actually resigned because they denied a request for a planned development down at the sewer plant, but the city council went and overturned their denial,” Howard said.

As of now, the Type A Board has all four spots filled and the Planning and Zoning Board is nearly full. Nitcholas says they have plans in place to avoid major communications issues with the new members.

