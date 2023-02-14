Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department in need of donations

Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department in need of donations
By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department is in need of donations.

Fire Chief Jason Lankford said emergency calls have increased by nearly 100 calls per year over the past three years.

As calls increase, the department’s equipment continues to become more dated.

With limited funding from the city and county, they are not able to afford any upgrades.

Lankford said without donations they will not be able to serve the community the way they aim to.

The volunteer fire department has multiple ways to donate including mailed checks and Venmo. Their Venmo account is @TomBeanFireRescue.

In addition, the department is hosting a fundraiser on April 1st. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.
McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer

Latest News

Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department is in need of donations
Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department in need of donations
Tom Bean fills vacancies after two city boards resign in one month
Tom Bean fills vacancies after two city boards resign in one month
Tom Bean fills vacancies after two city boards resign in one month
Tom Bean fills vacancies after two city boards resign in one month
Several local schools have bonds on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, specifically Latta,...
Oklahoma schools with bonds on election ballot