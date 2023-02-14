Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department in need of donations

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department is in need of donations.

Fire Chief Jason Lankford said emergency calls have increased by nearly 100 calls per year over the past three years.

As calls increase, the department’s equipment continues to become more dated.

With limited funding from the city and county, they are not able to afford any upgrades.

Lankford said without donations they will not be able to serve the community the way they aim to.

The volunteer fire department has multiple ways to donate including mailed checks and Venmo. Their Venmo account is @TomBeanFireRescue.

In addition, the department is hosting a fundraiser on April 1st. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

