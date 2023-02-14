WIND ADVISORY: Gusts to 45 mph

Wind speeds are ramping up quickly, we’re talking gusts that may top 40 mph overnight and into Tuesday. WIND ADVISORIES are in effect for all of Texoma through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Along with the wind comes a high chance of rain and non-severe thunderstorms through Tuesday morning as an upper wave passes. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but continuing very windy.

A second upper wave passes on Wednesday and the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of our region in a zone for “slight risk” of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon/evening just ahead of a cold front. A few intense storms are possible, they look most likely east of Highway75 where sufficient moisture will be in place. Of course, this could change either way, we’ll watch it closely.

A cold front passes Wednesday night with colder and drier weather returning for late week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

