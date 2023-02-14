Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WIND ADVISORY: Gusts to 45 mph

Secure loose objects and hang on tightly to those flowers!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind speeds are ramping up quickly, we’re talking gusts that may top 40 mph overnight and into Tuesday. WIND ADVISORIES are in effect for all of Texoma through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Along with the wind comes a high chance of rain and non-severe thunderstorms through Tuesday morning as an upper wave passes. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but continuing very windy.

A second upper wave passes on Wednesday and the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of our region in a zone for “slight risk” of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon/evening just ahead of a cold front. A few intense storms are possible, they look most likely east of Highway75 where sufficient moisture will be in place. Of course, this could change either way, we’ll watch it closely.

A cold front passes Wednesday night with colder and drier weather returning for late week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck.
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction.
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police...
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5...
Denison man missing since January, returns to family Saturday
The Sheriff’s Office said Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs.
McCurtain County inmate escapes during medical transfer

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 2/13/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/13/2023
Evening Forecast - Fri, Feb 10
Evening Forecast - Fri, Feb 10
Full Morning Weather 2/10/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/10/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/9/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/9/2023