Wind Eases Tonight, Severe Storms Possible Wed. Night

The potential for rough storms is uncertain, but it’s there
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fierce winds gusting up to 51 mph raked Texoma Tuesday, making for an ultra-indoor-friendly Valentine’s Day. Wind eases to gusty but manageable breezes overnight, it will be a clear and chilly one with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s. Winds pick up from the south at 20 to 30 mph but this is far short of what we experienced on Tuesday!

An upper wave and a surface cold front may provide enough instability for scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. The post-sunset timing should limit the coverage and intensity of this event, but a few rough storms are certainly possible. The overall risk for severe weather Wednesday evening is classified as “slight” by the Storm Prediction Center. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

A blast of cold air arrives Wednesday night as we’ll have a windy and chilly Thursday followed by a freeze with lows in the 20s Friday morning. Friday looks to be sunny and chilly before warmer winds blow for the weekend; Texoma may be knocking on the door of 70 degrees once again, as soon as Sunday!

