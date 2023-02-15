Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A man attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked SUV in Southern California was run over and killed when the vehicle’s sleeping driver awakened and started to drive away, authorities said.

The death occurred Tuesday evening in a retail parking lot in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found a Ford Excursion partially backed out of a parking stall, a man lying on the ground and a smaller vehicle in the next parking stall.

The department said the Excursion driver was asleep when the smaller vehicle pulled up and one of the four people inside got out and began sawing the catalytic converter off the Ford.

“The victim woke up from the sound, turned the car on, put the vehicle in reverse, and felt a bump like she ran something over,” the department said. “She stopped immediately, leaving the suspect on the ground after running him over.”

The driver then called 911 to get medical help for the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other three people in the smaller vehicle were detained. No names were released.

Palmdale is in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Rev. Stanley Francis Rother - American Roman Catholic priest from Oklahoma who served and was...
$50M shrine to honor slain priest, first US Catholic martyr

Latest News

David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress; Kyiv readies offensive