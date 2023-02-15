Dodgeball game raises funds for student diagnosed with cancer

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Fire Department took on a challenge for a good cause on Wednesday. A dodgeball game to raise funds for Gage Howard, a student who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The dodgeball tournament, against Durant law enforcement, was hosted by Silo ISD.

The final score was a tie, but both teams contributed to a winning cause.

Durant Firefighters participated in a Fire vs. Law Enforcement dodgeball game today at the Silo gym. The tournament,... Posted by Durant Fire Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

