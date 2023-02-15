Dodgeball game raises funds for student diagnosed with cancer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Fire Department took on a challenge for a good cause on Wednesday. A dodgeball game to raise funds for Gage Howard, a student who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The dodgeball tournament, against Durant law enforcement, was hosted by Silo ISD.
The final score was a tie, but both teams contributed to a winning cause.
