Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dodgeball game raises funds for student diagnosed with cancer

The firefighters of Durant took part in a dodgeball tournament to raise funds for a student who...
The firefighters of Durant took part in a dodgeball tournament to raise funds for a student who was diagnosed with cancer.(Durant Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Fire Department took on a challenge for a good cause on Wednesday. A dodgeball game to raise funds for Gage Howard, a student who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The dodgeball tournament, against Durant law enforcement, was hosted by Silo ISD.

The final score was a tie, but both teams contributed to a winning cause.

Durant Firefighters participated in a Fire vs. Law Enforcement dodgeball game today at the Silo gym. The tournament,...

Posted by Durant Fire Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Paris Police are investigating after an incident involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
Police: Man forces himself inside woman’s home and rapes her
Paris Fire responded to a fully involved house fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Unoccupied home destroyed in early morning fire
Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Jesus Huerta, 37, was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night
Man flown to hospital after DUI crash