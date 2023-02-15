Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Engle‐Mathis, Mary Beth, 12/29/1966 of Wylie, Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg

Havener, John Robert, 06/14/1970 of Sherman, UUMV

Winchester, Farrin Neale, 10/12/1986 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Fuentes, Ernesto, 04/15/1988 of Gunter, Ct. 1 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

Merworth, Levi H, 01/17/1987 of Bells, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft

Kellis, Robert Dwayne, 05/20/1964 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Agg Assault Against Public Servant

Jacob, Lydia Paige Smith, 01/15/1981 of Sherman, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly

Roland, Jayden Cheyenne, 08/17/2003 of Whitewright, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Weatherread, Keith Deon, 03/31/1969 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

West, Matthew Ryan, 03/31/1998 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Rice, Tracy Christopher, 10/17/1966 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 3 Attempt to Commit Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 4 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Goolsby, Ryan Anthony, 11/30/1977 of Lubbock, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth

Nowlin, Michael James, 11/25/1982 of Denison, Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth

Dawson, Ronnie Lee Jr, 05/23/1977 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair

Watson, Deshalea D, 08/21/1992 of Denison, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Rickard, Scott Thomas, 08/09/1982 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair

Goolsby, Ryan Anthony, 11/30/1977 of Denison, Burglary of Building

Goolsby, Ryan Anthony, 11/30/1977 of Denison, Ct. 1 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 3 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 4 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 5 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 6 Burglary of Building

Reed, Randell Wilson Jr, 09/01/1997 of Denison, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Continuous Violence Against the Family

Nowlin, Michael James, 11/25/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

McDowell‐Page, Diana Leigh, 06/25/1978 of Sherman, Arson

Martinez, Yvonne Sherree, 09/07/1983 of Grand Prairie, UUMV

Blanton, Carey O’Neal, 08/06/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Rayford, Christopher Marcel, 04/17/1990 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation

Schleicher, Stephan John, 11/29/1983 of Sherman, Burglary of Building

Stovall, Rebecca Nicole, 04/28/1983 of Collinsville, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Meek, Kent Ryan, 01/06/1995 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Jones, Alvin James III, 12/28/1966 of Denison, DWI 3rd or More

Sears, Bobby Ray, 02/21/1982 of Gunter, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Wilson, Thomas Alexander, 02/12/1992 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Sanders, Rustie Ann, 07/25/2001 of Bells, Ct. 1 Burglary of Building; Ct. 2 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Wilson, Thomas Alexander, 02/12/1992 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Gomez, Jose Jacinto Luis, 04/07/1987 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl

Layton, Bryan Lee, 02/18/1985 of Bells, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.