Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher

Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston student was arrested on school grounds Monday for allegedly assaulting a teacher.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher sent Alec McQueary, 18, to the principal’s office after he would not take off his hat in class.

McQueary then began cussing at the teacher.

Police said that while the assistant principal was writing up a report, McQueary ran out into the hall towards the teacher and threw his phone, hitting the teacher in the face.

The teacher was later taken to the hospital.

McQueary was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a school employee.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments