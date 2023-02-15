Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston student was arrested on school grounds Monday for allegedly assaulting a teacher.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher sent Alec McQueary, 18, to the principal’s office after he would not take off his hat in class.

McQueary then began cussing at the teacher.

Police said that while the assistant principal was writing up a report, McQueary ran out into the hall towards the teacher and threw his phone, hitting the teacher in the face.

The teacher was later taken to the hospital.

McQueary was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a school employee.

